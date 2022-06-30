Nintendo has increased its security following the Gigaleak.

Back in 2020, a number of the gaming giant's classic game prototypes and assets were leaked, and the company has finally addressed the situation.

During Nintendo's annual shareholder meeting, they were asked about iQue, a Chinese brand which was included in the leak and was created to release Nintendo content.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said: "The PC and mobile games market in China is large, but dedicated games consoles are not so large. "Together with Tencent, we want to continue to popularise them.

"We are working with experts on information leaks. We have also introduced information security management."

At the time, the leak saw internal documentation and data for a range of projects on the likes of N64, GameCube, Nintendo DS and Wii.

Groups of fans made use of the documents in various ways, including restoring a three decade old soundtrack for 'Super Mario World', and repairing a prototype SNES edition of 'Super Mario Kart' complete with a track editor.

The leak also saw content leaked including the 'Zelda: Ocarina of Time Space World' demo, and playable prototypes of games likes 'Yoshi's Island' and 'Super Mario Kart'.