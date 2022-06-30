'God of War: Ragnarok' fans have been urged to "be patient" by producer Cory Barlog.

The developer has responded to gamers calling for an update on the highly anticipated sequel, and he insisted the delay in more information isn't his call.

He tweeted: "If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me.

"So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.

"We make games for us. We get to make games because of you."

The game is reportedly set for a November release date, although this hasn't been confirmed and could always change.

It wasoriginally set to launch last year, but Kratos actor Christopher Judge suffered an injury which forced a delay.

Despite some fans wondering if 'Ragnarok' was going to be pushed back to 2023, the team's animation director made it clear things are still on schedule.

Earlier this year, he said the team was "heads-down, hard at work" on the game.

He added: "We are perfectionists... We don't want to hold any of this back. So please, hold tight--know that something cool is coming."