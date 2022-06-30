Shailene Woodley says her heart and mind has been "nurtured" this past month.

The 'Big Little Lies' star, 30, was engaged to marry American football star Aaron Rodgers, 38, but the pair were reported to have ended their engagement for good in April.

And in a new post on Instagram to mark the end of June, the actress reflected on "the best month ever" after a tarot card reader told her it would be just that.

Alongside a picture of herself laying on the grass, she contemplated: “To the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart.

“You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes. (sic)"

She added: “A beautiful wise italian in new york told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong. (no shame shoutout: his name is dante sabatino + if you go to his website you may be stoked). (www.tarotbydante.com). god i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

Shailene previously shared a candid message about love and grief in the aftermath of their split.

The 'Adrift' star seemingly addressed her feelings by sharing a poignant quote from author Martín Prechtel on her Instagram page.

The post read: "Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them. Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.

"Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel."

The movie star also shared another post featuring a quote from author Christine Caine, which read: "Like plants we grow when buried in the darkness ...

"Sometimes when you're in a dark place you think you've been buried, but you've actually been planted."

In March, following the couple's second reported split, a source told People: "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship.

"Now when Aaron's (NFL) season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

The pair are believed to have been dating since 2020, and news of their engagement became public a year later when Aaron referred to his "fiancée" during an acceptance speech at an awards show.

Shailene later confirmed the news in February 2021 during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.