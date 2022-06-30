Adele and Rich Paul attended Kevin Love and Kate Bock's wedding together.

The 34-year-old singer and her sports agent boyfriend were among the guests as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and his partner tied the knot at New York Public Library over the weekend.

In a professional photo released from the special day, Adele and Rich can be seen smiling with LeBron James and his wife Savannah at the Great Gatsby themed wedding.

For the ceremony, Kevin went for black trousers and a white tuxedo jacket, while Kate stunned in a high-necked lace gown complete with a long lace train.

Reflecting on the special day, the NBA star told PEOPLE magazine: "We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant.

"I’m beyond grateful that we were surrounded by our closest friends and family. You have the family that you are born to and the family you make along the way.

"Kate and I couldn’t have been happier with how the evening went — and we’re excited to celebrate the rest of our lives together."

Meanwhile, earlier this year Adele - who has 10-year-old son Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki - revealed she is keen to have a baby with father-of-three Rich.

She said: "I want a baby next year. I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I’m having a baby.

"It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son."

Her beau has since said he's looking forward to being "an older dad".

He said: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.

"But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."