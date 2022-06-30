Emma Samms has caught COVID-19 for a second time.

The 61-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Fallon Carrington Colby on American soap opera 'Dynasty' - first contracted the virus back in March 2020, and she has now taken to Twitter to ask fellow Long COVID sufferers for advice.

She tweeted: "So, what I thought was just bad PESE (Post-Exertional Symptom Exacerbation) is actually another round with Covid and I tested positive this morning.

"The 'Antivirals aren’t available. Any reinfected Long Covid folks out there who can tell me what I might expect? (sic)"

The 'General Hospital' star - who married former BBC news presenter Simon McCoy back in 2021 and has children Cameron, 25, and Beatrice, 24, with ex-husband John Holloway - was inundated with support from followers and assured them that while she is "feeling rough" she was receiving "excellent" care from her husband as she hides away in the bedroom.

She tweeted: "Thanks everyone so much for your kind and very helpful responses. I’m still feeling rough and still testing positive, so hiding away in the bedroom and keeping everyone safe Excellent, 5 [star] room service being provided by

@SimonMcCoyTV. Yes, feeling very lucky to be so well looked after. (sic)"

The news comes just a week after Emma - who has appeared breathless in interviews since first contracting the virus and is believed to be a sufferer of Long Covid - tweeted her delight at having tested negative for the virus.

On Thursday (23.06.22), she wrote: "Hurrah! #covidnegative!"

The soap star is also a supporter of LongCovidSOS and as part of the group is pressuring the government to recognise the needs of those left with debilitating conditions after contracting coronavirus and urged fans to continue wearing their face masks after restrictions were lifted.

Back in April, she tweeted: "Before you throw away your masks, please think about this: Long Covid is affecting between 5 and 10 percent of people who get Covid. Even those who are fully vaccinated. I’ve had Long Covid for more than 2 years. You don’t want Long Covid. Trust me. (sic)"