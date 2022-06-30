KSI has offered Jake Paul chance to save his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury.

The 25-year-old boxer was set to fight former Tommy, 23, in a clash at Madison Square Garden in New York, but the former 'Love Island' star was denied entry to the US for a press event this week as his ESTA was rejected, and now the 'Holiday' hitmaker has offered his own card to Jake as a "lifeline".

YouTuber KSI - who has a career in boxing outside of music - tweeted: "Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline. If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event.

"I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. (sic)"

KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji - was replying to a post from a disgruntled Jake, who had tweeted Tommy to insist that he was not going to "weasel" his way out of the match and branded his fellow sports star a "scared little b****".

Jake's tweet read: "Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out.

"My team my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b****. #TommyFumbles.(sic)"

It remains unclear whether the fight will take place as scheduled on August 6 and Tommy - who is the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury - took to Instagram on Monday (27.06.22) to insist he had "no idea" why he was denied entry into the states.

He said: "Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out.

"And as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

"I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my lawyers."