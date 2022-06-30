Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma stay at £2k a night cave hotel

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma slept and bathed inside an ancient cave on vacation in Turkey.

The 42-year-old actress has been dating the fashion designer since January, and the pair are currently on a luxury getaway to Cappadocia, where they experienced a unique stay at the £2,000 a night Museum Hotel.

Alongside a snap of the 'Bridesmaids' actress naked in the jacuzzi tub in the cave, with just bubbles covering her boobs, and other pictures of the pair, Rebel wrote on Instagram: "Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia such a cool experience!"

Ramona shared a picture of herself in a dressing gown with the breathtaking scenery in the background and wrote: "5 am has never been so good! Magical @museumhotel in Cappadocia, Turkey."

Rebel also posted a video clip of herself doing the same but lots of hot air balloons could be seen in the sky behind her.

She added in the caption: "Worth getting up at 5am to see the hot air balloons in Cappadocia."

Rebel recently made her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder public, as she posted a sweet snap of them together on her Instagram account.

The Hollywood star - who has more than 11 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - wrote: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove. (sic)"

A source claimed that the loved-up duo already "discussed marriage and starting a family together".

The insider said: "She and Agruma have grown very close in a short time. Wilson's mother Sue Bownds, who lives in Sydney, recently flew to LA to meet Agruma, while the couple have openly discussed having a family and getting married."

Actor-and-singer Hugh Sheridan also recently revealed that he introduced Rebel and Ramona to each other.

He shared: "I'd been setting Rebel up with various people and Ramona up with various people. I'm a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, but Rebel was a really hard one and so was Ramona.

"I think for a woman that is successful, it takes a strong man to stay with them, but I thought a woman with a woman that's successful might lift each other up.

"So I told Rebel later on and they spoke for a week before Rebel came back from Australia to meet her, and they've been together ever since."

