Victoria Beckham insists her diet isn't as "boring" as her husband David Beckham made it sound.

Earlier this year, the retired footballer revealed his wife has "rarely deviated" from her favourite dish of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, whereas he gets "quite emotional" about his food.

Now, the fashion designer has responded to his comments and told Vogue Australia: "I mean, talk about making me sound boring!

"No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat.

"I eats lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink."

Victoria - whose exercise routine includes pilates, uphill 30-minute runs on a treadmill and "gruelling one-hour weighs sessions" - admitted she has an "extreme" outlook.

She added: “I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

David, 47, previously claimed his 48-year-old wife has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years and the one time she tried something else was "one of his favourite evenings".

He said: "I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables – she will very rarely deviate from that.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.

“It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”