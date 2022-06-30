Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have teased a possible 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' sequel.

The pair starred as Romy and Michele respectively in the 1997 comedy - which was written by Robin Schiff and told the story of a pair of high school failures who fake their careers in order to impress old classmates - and while Mira insisted she "can't say anything" in particular, she suggested that "something" could be on the way.

Speaking on 'The Today Show' on Wednesday (29.06.22) she said: "I can’t say anything, but something might be in the works!"

She added: "There's nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen."

The same day, Lisa spoke to Jess Cagle on SiriusXM and responded to her former co-star's comments, teasing: "Am I allowed to say? I mean, Robin Schiff is thinking about it and coming up with something. Isn’t that thrilling? I know. That could be fun!"

Meanwhile, Lisa - who was at the height of her fame playing Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends' at the time the original film was released - previously admitted that a follow-up to the Disney hit would be "fun."

Back in March, she said: "Tell Disney you want a sequel. [Producer] Robin Schiff will figure it out. She's got ideas brewing. Yeah, I would. [like to do it] I think it would be really fun! And then a little like, 'What are they like at our age?"

And the previous month, the two stars reunited at the SAG Awards and paid tribute to their characters as they recreated one of their most beloved looks from the film, with Lisa in a pink pantsuit and Mira sporting a blue pantsuit, which mirrored their minidresses from the movie before presenting the outstanding ensemble in comedy series prize.

Referencing a line from the movie, Lisa quipped: "Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?"

Mira replied: "I just realised this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."