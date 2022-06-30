Cyndi Lauper has shared a new version of her abortion rights song 'Sally's Pigeons'.

The 69-year-old singer first recorded the track - which tells the story of a teenager dying as a result of undergoing a backstreet abortion - back in 1993 and she has decided to release a new version after the landmark Roe v Wade ruling was reversed, making it illegal for millions of women across America to have an abortion.

In a statement, she said: "The Supreme Court’s radical decision makes the re-recording and re-release of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’ more relevant than ever.

"In my childhood, women didn’t have reproductive freedom and 50 years later we find ourselves in a time warp where one’s freedom to control their own body has been stripped away."

The 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' hitmaker - who May was spotted attending a Planned Parenthood Bans Off Our Bodies march in New York City back in May - added that "freedom for women" now comes at a price following the ruling.

She added: "When I wrote this song with Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1991, we wrote about two little girls who dreamt of stretching their wings like the pigeons they watched that flew above them.

"They dreamt of being free. But freedom for women and unfortunately now comes at a big price. If we don’t have control over our own bodies then we have no real freedom.

"We are second-class citizens. We need to mobilize. We need to let our voices be heard. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand together with those who need our help most right now."

Some of the lyrics include: "She left one night with just a nod/ Was lost from some back alley job. I close my eyes and Sally's pigeons fly. She never saw those birds again."