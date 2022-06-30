R Kelly’s two sisters from his father’s side believe he was treated unfairly during his sexual abuse trial.

Lisa Kelly said they were looking forward to his appeal after the 1990s R and B superstar, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in jail by a federal court.

She told Insider: “He’s been strong. He’s gonna continue to be strong. We’re his sisters, we’re gonna continue to stand behind him.

“And that’s just the way it is. We don’t believe any of that.”

Lisa and Cassandra Kelly, who live in North Carolina and Atlanta, added they speak to their brother about twice a week from prison.

They were in the US District Court in New York on Wednesday (29.06.22) when Kelly was sentenced, and were said to have had no visible reaction to most of the proceedings.

But when Judge Ann Donnelly handed down financial penalties and fines against the singer the women shook their heads.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was sentenced on Wednesday (29.06.22) to 30 years in prison at the US District Court in New York over his scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

The ‘Bump n’ Grind’ singer, who denied all charges, was found guilty on nine counts against him after a six-week trial in Brooklyn and did not appear to react as his sentence was passed.

But his lawyer says the singer wanted to speak at his sentencing.

Jennifer Bonjean added she advised him against it while he has open cases in Chicago and Minnesota.

Another case, involving child pornography and similar allegations, is scheduled to go to trial in Chicago federal court in August.

Bonjean said: “I promise you, he does want to make a statement. He will make statements, but on the advice of counsel, he remained silent.”