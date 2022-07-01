Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared his fury at the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

The ‘Watchmen’ actor, 56, hit out after his actress wife Hilarie Burton, 39, told online how undergoing a termination helped her overcome infertility struggles and enabled her to conceive a second child.

Morgan said on Twitter on Thursday (30.06.22): “I got OPINIONS. You don’t like em? P*** off. Go follow someone else. I’m in a block n delete kinda mood today.

“Before you clap back with some b*******... read my wife’s last instagram post... and tell me I have no skin in the game. (sic)"

The post, which attracted more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments, included a picture of Morgan in a ‘Pro Roe 1973’ T-shirt.

Morgan’s wife of three years, with whom he shares son Gus, 12, and four-year-old daughter George, used Instagram on Wednesday (29.06.22) to share her abortion story and blast the Supreme Court for ditching the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, effectively making terminations illegal for millions of women in America.

Burton said alongside a picture of George: “This is my child. My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic.

"But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn’t matter if you use the term D and C (dilation and curettage – a scraping of the uterus.) The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was.

“You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.

“Cause that’s what’s coming. It’s already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade.”

The actress is among a raft of celebrities speak out against the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court on Friday (24.06.22) by sharing their experiences of abortion.

They include ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke, 38, who said she had a termination when she was 18, and Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, 23, who had an abortion in 2020.