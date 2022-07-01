Brian Austin Green has become a father for the fifth time.

The 'former Beverly Hills, 90210' star's 37-year-old partner Sharna Burgess gave birth to their son Zane Walker Green on Tuesday (28.06.22).

Brian - who has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil - and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional both shared the same announcement on their social media.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of the newborn holding his dad's finger, they wrote: “Zane Walker Green. 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm.”

The new mom added in her caption: “My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Sharna recently revealed she reached out to Megan to discuss co-parenting "four or five months" into dating her ex-husband.

She was keen to meet up with the 'Transformers' actress to make their family situation as easy as possible.

Speaking on 'The Viall Files' podcast, she said: "After we'd been dating for about four or five months I was like, 'Can I get Megan's number?'.

"I'd love to text her … I'd love to reach out and say, 'Hey, I'm around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.'"

And it went down well with Megan.

Sharna added: "I think she really appreciated that, and she said, 'Thank you.'

"And she's thanked me for being great with her kids, too."

The Australian ballroom dancer also insisted she would never compare her relationship with Brian to Megan's because it "doesn't make sense" to.

She said: "You can't walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they're experiencing or have been through. Brian had a whole life with another person and babies.

"I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him … but there is no comparison, and why would you compare? That obviously didn't work for a reason.

"For me to compare myself to that or to bring that into this relationship doesn't make sense."

Megan, 36, is now engaged to 32-year-old rap rocker Machine Gun Kelly.