Hayley Orrantia is engaged to Greg Furman.

The 'Goldbergs' star - who is best known for playing Erica Goldberg on the hit ABC comedy series - has revealed the 33-year-old actor proposed.

She captioned two black-and-white snaps of the pair just after Greg popped the question, one showing off the giant engagement ring and another of Hayley planting a kiss on her now-fiancé's cheek: "And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense. We’re getting married!"

Greg shared the same pictures and wrote: "I get to marry my best friend ... good thing she said yes!"

The pair were first romantically linked back in 2019.

Hayley's happy ending comes after her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Pelletier, frauded her out of thousands of dollars over the cause of their brief one-year relationship.

He stole $9,000 from her and was alerted after her bank picked up on the fraudulent activity.

Brandon was taken into police custody but released on bond.

The singer needed therapy to heal from the ordeal and songwriting became a huge part of that, with Hayley releasing 'The Way Out' EP in 2019.

The 'Love Sick' singer saw herself getting married to the former marine.

She said back then: “It was heartbreaking.

“I thought we were going to get married one day.”

On writing her EP, she added: “To be honest, the more I talked about it, the less it became mine.

“And I was always hoping that there would be somebody that would hear about it and go, ‘Oh, that happened to me.’"