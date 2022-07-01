Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Lola has been involved in a terrifying car crash in California.

Lola Sheen, 17, was driving her Volkswagen on a road close to the Santa Monica Mountains with three passengers on board when she crashed into an embankment, but the teenager and the three others all escaped without serious injury.

A spokesman for Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told The Sun they were involved in assisting California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue unit in the aftermath of the crash, with a representative confirming the car hit the embankment but did not go over the cliff side.

They added no one was in need of hospital treatment, telling the publication: "Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision."

The road is believed to be dark and winding which can make it treacherous when travelling in the evening.

It's only been a few months since Lola passed her driving test. Her mum Denise shared a picture of the teen standing by her car holding her paperwork in her hand on New Year's Day (01.01.22).

In the post on Instagram, she wrote: "Woohoo!!! Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my Lola getting her drivers licence!!!! I’m so proud of you so happy for you Lolee!!!"

In one of the comments, the happy teen thanked her mother for supporting her as she learned to drive, writing: "I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence. Such a special moment."

Lola and her 18-year-old sister Sami are Denise's children from her marriage to Charlie, while the 'Wild Things' star also has an adopted daughter Eloise who is 11.