Amazon has restricted the sale of LGBT+ merchandise in the United Arab Emirates.

The online retail giant defended the decision as they need to “comply” with the regional legislation as being involved in same-sex relations is illegal in the UAE and expressing support for them can be viewed as an offence.

A spokesperson for the company told BBC News: "As a company, we remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we believe that the rights of LGBTQ+ people must be protected.

"With Amazon stores around the world, we must also comply with the local laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate.”

According to the New York Times, the Restricted Products team removed individual products using 150 key words, such as “lgbtq”, “pride”, “closeted gay” and products, such as “transgender flag”, “queer brooch” and “chest binder for lesbians”.

Earlier this month, some Amazon staff - branded as ‘No Hate at Amazon’ protested outside their Seattle headquarters the website selling what they argued are transphobic books, particularly young people.

An organiser at the event said: “Amazon does have standing policies against hate speech in its content and technically they say we don’t sell it. But we’ve obviously seen through a number of these books that that’s not the case when it comes to transphobic material.”

A spokesperson responded: “As a company, we believe strongly in diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a bookseller, we’ve chosen to offer a very broad range of viewpoints, including books that conflict with our company values and corporate positions. We believe that it’s possible to do both – to offer a broad range of viewpoints in our bookstore, and support diversity, equity, and inclusion.”