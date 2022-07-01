Kimberly J. Brown is engaged to Daniel Kountz.

The 37-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her 'Haloweentown II' co-star Daniel, 43, after four years of dating and took to social media on Thursday (30.06.22) to unveil the news.

Alongside a photo of herself and Daniel, she wrote on Instagram: "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?(sic)"

Meanwhile, Daniel - who starred as Kimberly's nemesis Kal in the Disney Channel Original Movie back in 2001 - shared the same photo on his Instagram account along with a video montage and vowed he would love Kimberly "forever."

He wrote: "She said yes!! Gunna love you forever @officialkjb!"

A string of famous faces were quick to send their well-wishes upon hearing the news, including 'Mean Girls' actress Lacey Chabert, who wrote: "We’re so happy for you!!!!!" while Melanie Lynskey said: "Awwww!! Congratulations and so much love!"

Daniel - who has now largely retired from acting and how works as a realtor - was reunited with Kimberly back in 2017 when she invited him to take part in a project for her YouTube channel and by 2018 the pair confirmed they had struck up a relationship.

At the time, Kimberly said: "So, we first met, 20 years ago filming a movie together, where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out that he was my family's arch-nemesis and basically hated him, for the rest of the movie.

In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so.

"Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes."