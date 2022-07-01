Co-op mode is set to be tested out in the beta version of 'Halo Infinite'.

The 2021 first-person shooter game developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios will give beta players the chance to try out co-op between July 11 and July 22, 343 Industries' lead world designer John Mulkey says.

Players who are subscribed to the Xbox Insider Program have been invited to sign up by July 5.

However, the game will need to be restarted.

The gaming giant has also confirmed cross-platform support.

Following its launch last year, Microsoft urged gamers to restart their console or app if they were struggling to download the game after some users were greeted with a blue screen while trying to download the beta.

The Halo Support team tweeted: "The time is here, Spartans! You should now be able to download the #HaloInfinite beta!

"If you're still experiencing an issue downloading the game, please restart console or Xbox app on PC.

"If you encounter a blue screen after that, please file a Halo Support ticket."

The gaming giant surprised fans by making the title's multiplayer mode available for free almost a month before the official launch on December 8.

Unfortunately, some console fans trying to load the game were met with a blue screen.