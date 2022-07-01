Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is praying for the rocker to make a "speedy recovery" as he battles pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after being struck down by the painful condition, and Shanna has now revealed he's "in great hands" and surrounded by supportive loved ones including his new wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."

Shanna concluded by saying she has faith Travis will be able to bounce back from this, adding: "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

Shanna and Travis are parents to two teenagers, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, while he is also close to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

A source previously told E! the 46-year-old musician was in so much pain he was struggling to walk, but he's now said to be doing much better under the care of doctors.

The insider added that Kourtney, 43, is trying to stay positive as she remains by his side at the hospital, saying: “He was in extreme pain yesterday, and he and Kourtney were both really worried. It was to the point where he could barely walk. “Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain.” But they added Travis is expected to be "ok and is doing better".