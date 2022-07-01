Zooey Deschanel feared her boyfriend Jonathan Scott had ghosted her during the early days of their relationship.

The pair met on an episode of 'Carpool Karaoke' in 2019 and started texting each other, but Jonathan headed off on a trip to the Rocky Mountains where he had no phone signal - and the actress was convinced he'd ditched her when she didn't hear from him for four days.

During an interview with Bustle, Jonathan revealed he got back in touch as soon as he could with a sweet video message. He said: " The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me. She was like, 'Oh, this guy likes me.' And we've literally talked every single day since. It's been the best three years of my life."

Zooey added to the publication that she's learned to be more open since she started dating the reality TV star, saying: "(Jonathan's) from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him. I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?'"

The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship in December 2021 when they bought their first house together following a series of delays caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

They have now moved into the lavish property in Los Angeles with Zooey’s two kids, Charlie, six, and Elsie, four, from her previous marriage to Jacob Pechenik.

In a post online, the 'Property Brothers' star wrote:“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed…magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.” He added: “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives. Zooey and I met for the first time in 2019, shooting that most romantic of television shows: Carpool Karaoke. I obviously knew about her, but the on-screen experience isn’t the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice.”