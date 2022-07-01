Ezra Miller is no longer facing legal trouble in Germany after prosecutors reportedly dropped a trespassing investigation.

The star had been accused of refusing to leave the Berlin home of a woman named only as Zara after she invited them there one evening in February - with the woman alleging the star became verbally abusive and only left after she called the police.

Variety.com reports she filed a criminal complaint against Miller but dropped the case when it emerged he had left Germany.

Zara told the publication Miller allegedly had a meltdown after she insisted they couldn't smoke inside her home. She said: "That just set them off,. I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of s**t.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive ... I totally felt unsafe."

The 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' star has been a regular in the headlines in recent months and was previously accused of sheltering a teenage runaway Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents have filed a restraining order against the star.

The 18 year old, who is now said to be using the name Gibson, later spoke out insisting they are not in any danger. They explained they dropped out of college five months ago and had been mourning the death of a friend, crediting Miller with supporting them through the difficult time. In the statement posted online, the teen wrote: "I'd like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise ... "My comrade Ezra Miller ... has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss ... "I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home ... I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body."