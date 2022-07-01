Online travel agency Booking.com is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sports fans.

Booking has announced that soccer fans can reserve the spectacular Pitch View Penthouse at Wembley Stadium for the final of the women's Euros.

Arjan Dijk, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said: "We’re so excited to be listing this incredible ultimate football stay experience for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final.

"Creating these memorable moments and first-time experiences is so important to us at Booking.com. The Pitch View Penthouse at Wembley will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a special night, at what is set to be a fantastic football tournament."

The penthouse will become bookable, at a reservation fee of just £20.22, on July 6 - the same day as England's game against Austria.

The experience will begin with a chauffeured drive to Wembley Stadium in London, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the venue and a meeting with former England player Karen Carney.

Arjan added: "We believe travel enriches people's lives, especially live sport events which inspire more people to experience the world around them, and I’m sure UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 will provide many unforgettable moments for football fans in Europe and around the world."

The penthouse features a private terrace and guests will be invited to an exclusive pitch-side breakfast the morning after the final.

The Penthouse can now be viewed online and it'll give fans an insight into what they could expect from the experience.