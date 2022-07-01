David Bowie has inspired another Barbie.

Mattel has developed a doll inspired by the late music legend’s ‘Hunky Dory’ era - complete with the red mullet, powder blue and platform loafers - to mark the 50th anniversary of the ‘Life of Mars’ 1972 video.

The doll comes with a bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s ’70s glam era bring this look to life,” according to a description for the doll, which comes with a stand and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Linda Kyaw-Merschon, the company’s design manager said: “[We] wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie, not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you’ll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life.”

The iconic toy manufacturer has already paid an homage to the late artist - who died in January 2016, aged 69, after being diagnosed with liver cancer - in doll form as in 2019 they brought out a Barbie inspired by his Ziggy Stardust era.

The description read: “In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire.

“This collectible Barbie doll honours the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll … Colours and decoration may vary.”