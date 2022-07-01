Valkyrie’s sexuality was a big topic of conversation, says Tessa Thompson

© BANG Media International

Tags

Valkyrie's sexuality was a "big topic of conversation" among the makers of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

Tessa Thompson has reprised the role of Valkyrie in the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel movie, and she's revealed that her character's sexuality was a major point of discussion before and during the shoot.

Tessa, 38 - who is attracted to both men and women, but chooses not to label herself bisexual - shared: "We talked about it a lot, it was big topic of conversation. Because I think rightfully there’s this real want in audiences to see characters be very clearly queer or LGBTQIA inside these spaces. And I think it’s hugely important to have representation.

"And also, as humans, I think that we are not defined by our sexuality, and by who we love. And so sometimes I think to hang a narrative completely on that is a way of actually diminishing the humanity of the character. Because you don’t allow them to be anything else."

Tessa admits it's difficult to explore the issue in real depth in a movie like 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. However, she's hopeful that it'll happen one day.

She told Yahoo Entertainment: "It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this where you don’t, frankly, have a lot of room for storyline,.

"So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to.

"I hope that she’s a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn’t mean she’s not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend