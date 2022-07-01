Elizabeth Olsen still hasn't watched 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The 33-year-old actress stars as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movie - but Elizabeth admits she hasn't actually watched her own film.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the actress explained: "I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies]. I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better.

"But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that."

Elizabeth stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams in the Sam Raimi-directed movie.

But the Hollywood star recently insisted she knows "nothing" about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Asked about appearing in a solo film or in the Disney+ series 'Agatha: House of Harkness', she replied: "I would love to be a part of both of those. No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that."

Elizabeth has starred in a host of Marvel projects in recent years, including 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

But she's insisted that Marvel hasn't given her any insight into what the future holds.

She admitted: "I know nothing about my future."