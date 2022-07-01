Freida Pinto says corsets are “transformative”.

The ‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ star found getting into the period appropriate outfits makes it feel like “you are no longer in 2022”.

The 37-year-old actress told InStyle: "This was my first time doing a period film, and the only thing I'd ever heard about other people doing period films is everyone talks about a corset. There's a transformative quality to costumes from that time period. As soon as you're in that corset, as soon as your hair is done, and as soon as you have your final outfit and your bonnet on, you are no longer in 2022."

Freida gushed about being “heartened” by the increase in diverse casting in show’s like hers and Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’.

She said: "I feel very heartened by it. I'm also really wary that we don't call this a trend, because this is not really a trend. This is normal," Pinto explains. "To see people of colour fall in love with each other, and have schemes and have a sense of humour, and have riches and not have riches, I feel like all of that just seems to be something that, for me, feels like it should be normalized in film and television, as opposed to being jarred by it or call it a trend."

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star believes that - despite the technological and social advancements - “dating today and courting back then have a lot in common”.

Freida said: "You swipe left, swipe right, whatever today. Back then, you'd basically be courting someone with a chaperone, and it may sometimes work out — and it sometimes doesn't. The only thing back then was you couldn't be compromised. You couldn't hold hands, and you couldn't do all the kinds of things you do on your first date in the modern world. With the exception of that, dating today and courting back then have a lot in common."