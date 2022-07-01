Dakota Johnson feels like the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz 'on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Dakota Johnson feels like the Tin Man from the the Wizard of Oz “on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments”.

The ‘Persuasion’ star compared her beauty regime to that of a scene from 1939 movie starring Judy Garland.

The 32-year-old actress told Vanity Fair: “I’m on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments. You know that scene in ‘The Wizard of Oz’? One of them is getting stuffed with hay, and the Tin Man is getting polished. I feel like that’s me.”

Dakota gushed about her friendship with Alessandro Michele, the creative director Gucci, and how when he’s able to be present with her unlike others.

She said: “We talk a lot, we text. I don’t feel he’s elsewhere when I speak to him, which I feel most of the time when I speak to people that work in fashion.”

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star revealed she “did those big naked movies” - where she brought to life the trilogy’s Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan’s billionaire Christian Grey - because she was “a sexual person” and that she was sold a “ very different version”

“I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it. That’s why I did those big naked movies. I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

Dakota also gave other insight -such as the books’ author EL James’ level of control - into the making of the movie.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always. When I auditioned for that movie, I read a monologue from 'Persona' and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special.’ ”

“I was young. I was 23. So it was scary. It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend