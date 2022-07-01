Dakota Johnson feels like the Tin Man from the the Wizard of Oz “on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments”.

The ‘Persuasion’ star compared her beauty regime to that of a scene from 1939 movie starring Judy Garland.

The 32-year-old actress told Vanity Fair: “I’m on a conveyor belt of beauty treatments. You know that scene in ‘The Wizard of Oz’? One of them is getting stuffed with hay, and the Tin Man is getting polished. I feel like that’s me.”

Dakota gushed about her friendship with Alessandro Michele, the creative director Gucci, and how when he’s able to be present with her unlike others.

She said: “We talk a lot, we text. I don’t feel he’s elsewhere when I speak to him, which I feel most of the time when I speak to people that work in fashion.”

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star revealed she “did those big naked movies” - where she brought to life the trilogy’s Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan’s billionaire Christian Grey - because she was “a sexual person” and that she was sold a “ very different version”

“I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it. That’s why I did those big naked movies. I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

Dakota also gave other insight -such as the books’ author EL James’ level of control - into the making of the movie.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always. When I auditioned for that movie, I read a monologue from 'Persona' and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special.’ ”

“I was young. I was 23. So it was scary. It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”