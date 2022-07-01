Taron Egerton "took a year" to find a role as "meaty" as playing Sir Elton John.

The 32-year-old actor can next be seen in Apple TV+ series 'Black Bird' and he admitted the role of Jimmy Keene - a convicted drug dealer who was offered his freedom in exchange for obtaining a confession from a suspected serial killer - was the first part that had came along since his starring role in 2019 biopic 'Rocketman' that was as "complex and challenging" as he was looking for.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I felt that when I did 'Rocketman' I was offered a really grown-up, complex role, and I think I’d been craving something like that — something that was meaty and that I could really get stuck in.

"And then when it was done, I wanted the same thing.

“It’s difficult when you’ve done something like that because not everything you get offered is as good or as interesting or as complex or as challenging for an actor, and it took a year.

“It was a year after 'Rocketman' came out that I was presented with this, and it was the thing I’d been waiting for.

"It’s a cast of great roles and I had the feeling it was going to be something special, and I do believe it is actually if I do say so myself.”

The drama, which is based on a true story, marks Ray Liotta's final TV role, and Taron admitted it was a "quite profound" experience sharing the scene with his late co-star, who passed away in May.

He said: "He was really special to me and it was quite a profound experience for me working with him for reasons that are actually quite difficult to quantify. He was amazing.”