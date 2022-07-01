Big Time Rush star Kendall Schmidt is engaged to marry his girlfriend Mica von Turkovich.

The musician is preparing to marry his longtime partner after staging an elaborate proposal at New York's Radio City Music Hall - the venue where they first met at one of the band's gigs back in 2012.

Kendall posted a picture of the magical moment on his Instagram page, and wrote: "My heart and soul. I’ll love you forever."

The picture shows him down on one knee on the stage at the fabled Manhattan venue and People.com reports his bandmates Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were all in attendance when he popped the question.

Kendall first met Mica at Radio City Music Hall 10 years ago when he played there with Big Time Rush. Mica had been working as a nanny in the city and they became good friends before their relationship developed into romance.

The musician previously posted a sweet tribute to his partner on social media - crediting her with changing his life for the better.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Any description of how @mica_chu has changed my life would be an understatement. It's been a pleasure to be with her as the days go by. I envy the way she sees things. Her true purpose is to make a meaningful difference in the world and I know that's exactly what she's going to do. She gives me a reason to be the best man I can be. And in turn, I do everything in my power to be everything she deserves."