Simon Cowell broke Sinitta’s heart when he started dating Lauren Silverman.

The ‘X Factor’ creator’s ex-girlfriend Sinitta, 58, said he also turned his back on a secret pact they apparently had by seeing Silverman in 2013, around the time the ‘So Macho’ singer believed they would start to rekindle their romance.

They dated in the 1980s when Sinitta – full name Sinitta Malone – was signed to 62-year-old Cowell’s label, Fanfare Records.

She told Mail Online she “wanted to still be with him” around 2013 and “genuinely thought they were working things out”.

Speaking at Metro’s 50 Years of Pride celebration in London on Friday (01.07.22), she added she has come to terms with her “unrequited love” for the music mogul, and is now keen on officiating their upcoming wedding as an ordained minister.

Sinitta, who says she had become close friends with Cowell’s fiancée Silverman, 44, since her children Magdelena and Zac, both 17, used to play with the socialite's son Adam, now 16, from a previous marriage to 47-year-old Andrew Silverman.

Sinitta said: “It was about 10 years ago and yeah I was wanting to still be with him then, yes. So that was upsetting and... unrequited love but I’m not gonna kill myself over it.

“It was kind of on and off, on and off, so there was kind of an unspoken understanding that was obviously a misunderstanding on my part but it's ok.

“I’m not the villain cos I genuinely thought we were working things out and that's why it was upsetting but that's life, right? Maybe I’ll meet someone at his wedding.”

Cowell met Silverman when she was still married to millionaire property developer Andrew, and the ‘X Factor’ boss’ life changed at the end of July 2013 when news broke of Lauren's pregnancy with their son Eric, now aged eight.

Sinitta added about the scandal: “Obviously it wasn’t my happiest moment because I wanted to be with him but I got over it and we’ve all lived happily... well, we’ve all lived to tell the tale.

“Lauren and I were best friends. We were literally best friends.”