Tom Cruise’s on-off girlfriend Hayley Atwell is said to have moved on from the actor by dating a music producer and self-styled pagan.

It emerged last month ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Cruise, 59, and his ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ co-star Atwell, 40, had broken up for a second time.

She has reportedly since been on a series of dates with Ned Wolfgang Kelly.

A source told The Sun on Friday night (01.07.22) about their apparent relationship: “Hayley’s happiness is written on her face right now. They get on like a house on fire and make a very handsome couple.”

The duo were pictured cuddling up following her recent split with Tom, who will turn 60 on Sunday. (03.07.22)

They have been to Disneyland together and on another night out Atwell posed with a suit-clad Kelly while wearing a purple evening gown.

Kelly says in his online biography he’s been “alcohol and drug free for over a decade” and refers to himself as a “sober, vegetarian pagan”.

He has written and produced advertising music for Bud Light and Samsung, as well as film scores and had acting and directing roles in low budget movies.

Cruise and Atwell were reported to have parted ways again following a reconciliation after their first break-up in 2021.

They started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of his latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film.

Three-times married dad-of-three Cruise – whose ex-wives are Mimi Rogers, 66, Nicole Kidman, 55, and 43-year-old Katie Holmes – has been getting set to celebrate his birthday in Britain with trips to Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix, and is said to be planning a 60th birthday for friends in Oxfordshire.