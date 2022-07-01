R Kelly has reportedly been ordered to get sexual disorder treatment when he is eventually released from prison.

The shamed R and B singer – who will be in his 80s if he serves his full 30-year sentence for sex abuse – was told to undergo counselling for an “unspecified sexual disorder” when he is freed, according to TMZ.

Kelly was also said by the outlet to have been ordered by sentencing judge Ann M Donnelly to avoid all contact with anyone aged under 18 and inform anyone choosing to live with him he is a sex offender on being freed.

TMZ added the only way he will be allowed to be around someone under 18 when he is out of prison is if it is a family member, or it’s in a therapeutic setting with a “responsible adult” present.

The same terms apparently apply if he ever associates with other convicted sex offenders.

All the scenarios are said to be reliant on permission from Kelly’s probation officer, with Kelly

remaining under supervised release for five years once he gets out.

It comes after it was reported Kelly’s net worth is said to have plunged to “negative $2 million”.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the shamed singer is far beyond broke, with a balance the equivalent of –£1.65 million.

Kelly, 55, will face a second trial in August on charges he possessed child sexual abuse images.

His scheduled hearing will be the second time he faces allegations linked to such images after he was previously acquitted in 2008 on similar charges.

Kelly – real name Robert Sylvester Kelly – has pleaded not guilty.

The singer was sentenced on Wednesday (29.06.22) to 30 years in prison at the US District Court in New York for masterminding a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

It followed his conviction last year by a jury on multiple counts of racketeering, relating to bribery and forced labour.

The musician was also found to have violated anti-sex trafficking law, the Mann Act.

Sentencing, Judge Donnelly said Kelly had used his “minions” to “lure young fans into your orbit”.

The ‘Bump n’ Grind’ singer, who denied all charges and plans to appeal his 30-year sentence, was found guilty on all nine counts against him after a six-week trial in Brooklyn and did not appear to react as his sentence was passed.