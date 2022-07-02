Rachel Stevens has split from her husband of more than 10 years Alex Bourne.

The S Club singer, 44, and her childhood sweetheart, 45, have broken up after marrying in 2009 and having daughters Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight.

Stevens posted an Instagram story on Friday (01.07.22) that said: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.”

She signed off: “I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Stevens, propelled to fame as part of pop group S Club in 1999, went on to be a major pin-up before going on to feature on the fourteenth series of ‘Dancing on Ice’ this year, coming second with 43-year-old dance partner Vincent Simone.

She recently insisted she would love to recreate her magazine photoshoot days, telling The Sun: “Yes I’d do another bikini shoot, why not? I loved doing those shoots because it was an opportunity to do something where I could express myself in a different way to ‘Top Of The Pops’ or ‘Smash Hits’ and all those other magazines the band did.

“I love photoshoots and find them really creative. I love getting involved with how we are going to make the pictures look.”

Her exes include actor Jeremy Edwards, 51, to whom she got engaged in 2002 before they split two years later.