Bret Michaels has thanked fans for their support after he was rushed to hospital during the week.

Just hours before he was due to take to the stage in Nashville for Poison's tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Bret, 59, was admitted to hospital but has assured fans that he is doing better.

He wrote on Instagram: "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!"

He later wrote on his website: "There are not enough words of thanks gratitude for the well wishes from family, friends fans. Can't thank enough Nashville's incredible determined medical staff who helped me as you can see with several IV sites to run tests administer fluids. I'm determined to try to rock Jacksonville return for a Nashville show someday soon."

Bret - who has type 1 diabetes - did not disclose his condition but sources told TMZ the star may have had a bad reaction to medication related to COVID-19 as a result of his diabetes.

Two years ago, the 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' singer revealed he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and also needed surgery on his shoulder.

In a post on his website, he wrote: "After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder.

"A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy."