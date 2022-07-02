Ron Gilbert vows never to post about Return to Monkey Island due to “personal attack comments”.

The developer detailed how trolls “are just being mean” with their responses to the changes to the style of art from the initial games - which were released in the 90s and 00s - and the pending sequel, ‘Return to Monkey Island.”

In his personal blog, Ron wrote: “I’m shutting down comments. People are just being mean and I’m having to delete personal attack comments.”

He called the series of adventure games “amazing” while sharing “proud” everyone had worked on it but found the “joy of sharing” had vanished due to the backlash.

“It’s an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don’t play it but don’t ruin it for everyone else. I won’t be posting anymore about the game. The joy of sharing has been driven from me.”

In May, Ron shared how the negative comments about the style switch from the up made him “sad”.

He wrote: “It’s ironic that the people who don’t want me to make the game I want to make are some of the hard core Monkey Island fans. And that is what makes me sad about all the comments.

“Return to Monkey Island may not be the art style you wanted or were expecting but it’s the art style I wanted.”

Ron - who left LucasArts in 1995 but carried on the franchise -praised the work of the returning artist, Rex Crowle - the artist and designer of ‘LittleBigPlanet’, ‘Tearaway’ and ‘Knights and Bikes’ - labelling him “an amazing creative force”.

He wrote: “Rex is an amazing creative force and we have a team of incredible artists, animators, sound designers, programmers, and testers all pouring their souls into this game and it’s beautiful to see, play, and listen to.”