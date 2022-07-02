Google is facing criticism from ten European consumer groups over their account registering process.

They argue that Google - who require you to get an account to use their services - push you during sign-up to options that allow them to collect more data on users.

After hearing this, Google explained to BBC News they were keen to engage with the coalition - who are coordinated by The European Consumer Organisation - detailing their belief that trust from their users could only be fostered being truthful and clear with their data usage.

A spokesperson said they had “staked our future success on building ever simpler, more accessible controls and giving people clearer choices.”

They added: “And, just as important, doing more with less data.

The BEUC believe that the wording used by Google in the registration process is "unclear, incomplete, and misleading" and means that people often pick selections that are less private.

They allege that this have led to "tens of millions of Europeans have been placed on a fast track to surveillance when they signed up to a Google account" and that the sign-up process is the main point of explanation of how Google will use their personal data.

The BEUC - which represents nations such as Norway, Greece and France - assert their one swipe “express personalisation” gives consumers account settings that “feed Google’s surveillance activities” and need to give users an easy option to turn it off, rather than the current five clicks and ten steps process. They all concern app activity, YouTube history and personalised ads.

Ursula Pachl, the deputy director general of the group said: “It takes one simple step to let Google monitor and exploit everything you do. If you want to benefit from privacy-friendly settings, you must navigate through a longer process and a mix of unclear and misleading options.

"In short, when you create a Google account, you are subjected to surveillance by design and by default. Instead, privacy protection should be the default and easiest choice for consumers."

The European Union’s General Data Protection Act obligates tech firms to give users privacy as standard, something Google says it meets as their current system is built on research and advice from regulators.

They told BBC News: "People should be able to understand how data is generated from their use of internet services. If they don't like it, they should be able to do something about it."