Chrishell Stause says her relationship with G Flip is not "stereotypical".

The 'Selling Sunset' star has been dating nonbinary Australian musician G Flip for the past few months and Chrishell, 40, refers to their romance as "unlocked", insisting that they don't put any pressure on each other.

She told Vogue.com: "It’s when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support. Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!

"I think [the best] part is just being around G. It’s such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are.

"It’s been nice to just kind of put the conversation out there a little more, because sometimes when people don’t know about something, they automatically don’t approve or don’t like it. The nonbinary conversation can make people confused, but if you’re someone who prefers to be called Bob instead of Bobby, you know, people instantly respect that. And so if somebody identifies one way, and it makes them feel comfortable, we need to be open to that. Things are a little different for us, because it’s not a stereotypical relationship, and we do want some different things; G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that’s not where they are right now in their life. It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes. Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

And Chrishell believes she and G Flip, 27, were destined to meet.

She said: " I feel like we really met for a reason. Instead of trying to turn it into something negative, it really is a beautiful thing that has been a huge learning experience for me. There’s just so much love and support there that sometimes other people look at it and if it doesn’t fit into their box, they’re not going to agree with it, or they hate it, or they are going to somehow try to pick it apart. And that’s okay, because that’s going to happen no matter what. But that’s what I was saying before; you put your life out there to a certain point and then you just let it go and try to be happy, without worrying about what some random stranger thinks about it."