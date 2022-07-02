Elliot Page is on his "first dating app ever".

The 35-year-old actor - who separated from Emma Portner in January 2021 after three years of marriage - revealed that he is looking for love online and thanked his 'Umbrella Academy' co-star Ritu Arya, 28, for "guiding me on my first dating app ever".

Elliot made the announcement on Instagram.

Page publicly announced he was transgender in 2020 when he was still married to Portner and she responded with a supportive Instagram post.

She wrote: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

And Elliot explained he always knew he was a boy and couldn't understand when people told him he wasn't.

He said: "All trans people are so different, and my story's absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.

"I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older'. You feel it. Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way."