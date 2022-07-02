The 'Blade' reboot's start date has been delayed by three months.

The Mahershala Ali-led project was due to start filming in July but it has reportedly been pushed back to October, according to Production Weekly.

The movie will begin filming at Tyler Perry Studios in October, with additional shooting taking place in Atlanta, New Orleans, Cleveland, and Morocco.

No reason has been given for the delay.

Meanwhile, Wesley Snipes, 59 - who played the Marvel vampire character in a trilogy of films between 1998 and 2004 - recently revealed he is hoping to return to the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wesley said: "Never say never. As long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them.

"Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never."

Despite the lack of an offer from Marvel, Wesley has no problems with Blade being recast and has tipped Ali, 48, to make the role his own.

He explained: "We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn't between us, I'm cool with that. I don't walk around as Blade, so I'm not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I'm happy that he's being recast and will more than likely do a great job."

Ali previously revealed that he was "humbled and so encouraged" by Snipes' praise following the decision to cast him as Blade.

The Oscar-winning star said: "Man, you know, [I’m] humbled and so encouraged by that.

"Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that.

"So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother."