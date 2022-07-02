Lindsay Lohan marries financier Bader Shammas

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lindsay Lohan has married Bader Shammas.

The 36-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's tied the knot with the Dubai-based financier.

Alongside a photo of herself and Bader, Lindsay wrote on Instagram: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. [heart emoji] every woman should feel like this everyday [heart and prayer emoji] (sic)"

A rep for the actress subsequently confirmed to 'Entertainment Tonight' that the loved-up couple are now legally married.

Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in November, when the 'Mean Girls' star shared the news with her social media followers.

Alongside a photo of her sparkling engagement ring, Lindsay said at the time: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love [ring emoji] (sic)"

Lindsay - who shot to fame as a child and has spent time in rehab due to alcoholism - previously revealed what she was looking for in a man.

The Hollywood star explained in 2019 that she was seeking someone who didn't crave the spotlight and was successful in their own right.

She said: "[I want] someone who hates the spotlight. No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram. [And] a smart businessman.

"I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

Lindsay also insisted she wouldn't turn to dating apps in her bid to find love.

The actress explained at the time: "It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend