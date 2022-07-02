Lindsay Lohan has married Bader Shammas.

The 36-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce that she's tied the knot with the Dubai-based financier.

Alongside a photo of herself and Bader, Lindsay wrote on Instagram: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. [heart emoji] every woman should feel like this everyday [heart and prayer emoji] (sic)"

A rep for the actress subsequently confirmed to 'Entertainment Tonight' that the loved-up couple are now legally married.

Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in November, when the 'Mean Girls' star shared the news with her social media followers.

Alongside a photo of her sparkling engagement ring, Lindsay said at the time: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love [ring emoji] (sic)"

Lindsay - who shot to fame as a child and has spent time in rehab due to alcoholism - previously revealed what she was looking for in a man.

The Hollywood star explained in 2019 that she was seeking someone who didn't crave the spotlight and was successful in their own right.

She said: "[I want] someone who hates the spotlight. No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram. [And] a smart businessman.

"I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

Lindsay also insisted she wouldn't turn to dating apps in her bid to find love.

The actress explained at the time: "It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally."