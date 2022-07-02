Jamie Campbell Bower felt "in charge" playing Vecna in 'Stranger Things'.

The 33-year-old actor stars as the growling, sadistic character in the hit Netflix show, and he's admitted to relishing the experience.

Jamie - who endured eight hours of make-up every day to play the part - shared: "As an actor, you're sometimes fortunate enough to be given a position of power within scenes.

"It taps into a very interesting side of the human psyche, which is, 'I'm in charge now'.

"It's quite an enjoyable moment to go through - obviously there were times where I felt bad for my fellow team members. So we'd make sure they knew that it was me inside there, a gentle touch of an arm or just to look in their eye to say, 'It's me by the way, it's OK'."

Jamie also confessed to "terrifying" some of the crew who were working on the show.

He told the BBC: "I think it put quite a few people at rest, but some of the crew were terrified, particularly when we first started working.

"I was skulking round a corner and bumped into a crew member, and there was this scream from the side of the stage, and I chuckled to myself. That was fun!"

In recent weeks, 'Stranger Things' has helped to propel Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' to the top of the UK charts, 37 years after its original release.

And Jamie has confessed to being a huge fan of the track, describing it as "ethereal".

He said: "I think it's just grabbing at the emotional core of who we are. And that comes from everyone involved in the process - Kate Bush, the team, everyone. It's amazing."