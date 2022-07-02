Cardi B is determined to confront her fears.

The chart-topping rap star hasn't performed live since 2019 and although she's "nervous" about taking to the stage after being absent for so long, she won't shy away from the challenge.

During a Twitter exchange with a fan, Cardi was asked: "How do you build up your confidence if you're not feeling confident? #AskCardi (sic)"

In response, Cardi - who is due to perform at the Wireless Festival in the UK in July - stressed the importance of confronting her fears.

The 29-year-old star explained: "By facing it …I haven’t performed since 2019 I’m performing again next week .I’m nervous but once I face it I’ll be okay and my spirit takes lead #AskCardi (sic)"

Cardi previously insisted she was actually happier before she started making money as a rapper.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has Kulture, three, and Wave, nine months, with rap star Offset - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

Despite this, Cardi doesn't have any plans to leave the spotlight.

She said: "I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits.

"I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children."