Iggy Azalea refuses to let social media dictate her life.

The 32-year-old rap star - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has taken to Twitter to hit back at her critics, insisting she won't allow them to influence her lifestyle or the decisions she makes.

Iggy - who often voices her opinions on social media - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The wildest thing about the internet is y’all don’t give a f*** about anyones opinion…. but think I’m supposed to let yours dictate my life?!?!

"I don’t give a f*** about yours either! (sic)"

Iggy previously confessed to feeling "perplexed" by Twitter arguments, describing the platform as "crazy".

The chart-topping rap star has been on Twitter since 2010 and she now has more than seven million followers - but Iggy admitted to feeling confused by some of the things she reads online.

She said: "The s*** ppl fight about on Twitter is crazy. Every time I log on I’m perplexed as f*** as to what is happening on my timeline lmaoooo byeeeeeeee (sic)"

Iggy is currently in the midst of a break from the music industry.

And the 'Work' hitmaker previously confessed that her initial ambition in life was to actually become a model, rather than a rapper.

She shared: "In the early 2000s, I was obsessed with reality model competitions. I would watch all those shows and had a fantasy that I would send my pictures into a modelling agency and they would say, ‘You’re going to be the next top model!’

"Of course, I’m only 11 or 12 years old and I would do my make-up in ways I thought was really high fashion and print them out and send them in to modelling agency, which is now traumatising thinking of some intern opening an envelope with all these pictures of an 11 year old thinking she’s a model."