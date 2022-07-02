Tessa Thompson spoke in a British accent in England

Tessa Thompson spoke in a British accent throughout her first visit to the UK.

The 33-year-old actress - who was born and raised in the US - has admitted to using a British accent when she first arrived in England.

Recalling her first time in the country on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she shared: "I learned I was going to do 'Thor' ... I took on this English accent and when I was here, I would pretend to be British to get into the dialect."

Tessa also embraced some other British traditions.

She said: "It was my first trip. I saved all my money and stayed in a bed and breakfast, I ate beans on toast - everything - and I queued up for the theatre."

Meanwhile, Tessa recently revealed that Valkyrie's sexuality was a "big topic of conversation" among the makers of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The actress has reprised the role of Valkyrie in the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel movie, and she revealed that her character's sexuality was a major point of discussion before and during the shoot.

Tessa - who is attracted to both men and women, but chooses not to label herself bisexual - shared: "We talked about it a lot, it was big topic of conversation. Because I think rightfully there’s this real want in audiences to see characters be very clearly queer or LGBTQIA inside these spaces. And I think it’s hugely important to have representation.

"And also, as humans, I think that we are not defined by our sexuality, and by who we love. And so sometimes I think to hang a narrative completely on that is a way of actually diminishing the humanity of the character. Because you don’t allow them to be anything else."

