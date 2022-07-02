Jena Frumes claims she was "disrespected" and "cheated on" by Jason Derulo.

The 28-year-old model has accused her ex-boyfriend of being unfaithful during an exchange with a social media follower.

Jena - who has a 13-month-old son called Jason with the music star - posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram and captioned the image: "You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don't forget that. (sic)"

In response, the follower said: "Worth it in what way? You're not married, which means your child is a b****** and you're playing the w**** role. Y'all got morals mixed up. (sic)"

But Jena - who also previously dated soccer star Jesse Lingard - quickly hit back at the criticism.

She replied: "I wouldn't call myself a w**** its unfortunate situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship and constantly be disrespected and cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve? (sic)"

Jena subsequently insisted on her Instagram Story that all she wanted from Jason was "a family to love and experience life with".

But according to the model, his behaviour ruined their romance.

She said: "Women really don't deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It's the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I'm alone in this...But if your non-negotiables are being tested you'll never find peace in that relationship.

"If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that...we will never be able to make it work 'happily,' was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.' I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!! (sic)"