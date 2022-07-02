Millie Bobby Brown was reduced to tears by the sight of Vecna in 'Stranger Things'.

Jamie Campbell Bower stars as the scary antagonist in the hit Netflix series, and he's revealed that Millie, 18, was initially terrified of his character.

The 33-year-old actor - who spent eight hours in make-up every day - shared: "They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing."

However, Millie quickly realised that it was Jamie beneath the make-up and she eventually got used to his appearance.

He told Variety: "After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said was that, ‘I knew it was you when I could smell cigarettes,’ because I’m a smoker."

Meanwhile, Jamie recently admitted he meditated in preparation for his role in 'Stranger Things'.

The actor - who previously played Gellert Grindelwald in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1' and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - explained: "I did a few things. I had a mood board that I started making quite early on in the process. So I always had that with me on set and where I was living, and it grew over time.

"Meditation was also a big thing. Clearing out my own space, allowing this fury and resentment to come through, was very interesting for me.

"I spent quite a bit of time kind of on my own, walking around saying the same thing over and over again, staring into the eyes of whoever was next on the mood board."