Kelsey Grammer is in "the final stages" of developing the 'Frasier' reboot.

The 67-year-old actor played Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom between 1993 and 2004, and he's currently working on a long-awaited reboot.

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on 'The Talk', Kelsey explains: "There’s been some conversation about maybe [shooting in] October, maybe a little later. I don’t know. There are a couple other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.

"But we’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier', the reboot. And it looks pretty good. I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

Kelsey also joked about his own importance to the project.

The actor - who played the part of Fraiser in 'Cheers', before he joined the hit spin-off series - quipped: "The key ingredient for the ‘Frasier’ reboot is actually Frasier honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me."

Kelsey previously revealed that he was keen to reunite the old cast and described the reboot as a "third act".

Kelsey - who starred alongside the likes of David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves in the show's original run - said in an interview last year: "We think we’re going to get most of the actors back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back.

"We have a story to tell - that can actually be told with or without them, honestly - but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope."