Sinitta thinks lockdown changed Simon Cowell's attitude towards marriage.

The 62-year-old music mogul is engaged to Lauren Silverman - his long-time partner and the mother of his eight-year-old son Eric - and Sinitta believes lockdown has proven to be a turning point for Simon.

The singer - who previously had an on-off romance with the TV star - said: "I think having a child, being a father, lockdown - it's the first time in his life he's actually been alone with his partner and in that dedicated, devoted family situation.

"He must have enjoyed it and yeah thought, 'This is what it's all about, this is family, I can do this.'"

Sinitta even jokingly suggested that she could officiate the wedding ceremony.

The 58-year-old singer told MailOnline: "I'm an ordained minister so if they need somebody to officiate the ceremony, I can actually marry them so you know..."

In May, Emma Cowell - Simon's sister-in-law - predicted the TV star will have a "low-key" wedding.

She also admitted that Simon has "very clear likes and dislikes".

Emma shared: "Will he be a groomzilla? It’s hard to say. Simon has very clear likes and dislikes.

"He is used to calling the shots on TV and behind the scenes so I’m sure he applies that to all areas of his life, including his wedding.

"But Lauren will have equally strong ideas as it’s her big day too. It’s also important for Eric and Simon’s stepson Adam. I’m sure he’s got lots of ideas, plans, and maybe a few surprises for Lauren, but I imagine it will be a low-key, really special day for them.

"None of us thought this day would come! Simon was a bachelor who never wanted to get married, engaged or be a dad, but look at him now."