Ricky Martin believes he will be "fully vindicated" after a domestic abuse restraining order was filed against him.

A complaint has been made about the 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, in his native Puerto Rico, but a spokesperson for the 50-year-old star insisted the allegations against the singer in the documents - which do not reveal the name of the petitioner - are "completely false and fabricated".

His spokesperson told People magazine: "The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated.

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

According to Telemundo, details surrounding the complaint are still unclear.

Police attempted to issue the restraining order - which prevents Ricky from contacting the complainant - on Friday (01.07.22) and a judge will later decide if it should remain in place.

Police spokesperson Axel Valencia said: "Up until now, police haven't been able to find him."

Officials clarified the petitioner didn't initially file a police complaint but went to court in their own right to request protection from the 'She Bangs' singer, who is married to Jwan Yosef and has 13-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, three-year-old daughter Lucia, and two-year-old son Renn.

Referring to the star by his real name, a police statement said: "We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín.

"As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was co--ordinated by the assigned agents to the Dorado barracks."