Johnny Depp has a newfound “sense of peace” after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor was awarded over $10 million in damages in June after suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence.

His lawyer, Camille Vasquez, said of delivering the verdict to her famous client: “The court was very kind to provide us with a room that we used for lunch and meetings and when we FaceTimed him he was so relieved, happy and grateful.

“It was nice to see him smile.

“A mutual friend told me, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’

“It’s true, there’s a sense of peace to him now that he just didn’t have before.

“He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful and moved. We all were. I still get a bit emotional about it – to give him his life back.”

While Johnny wasn’t in court to hear the verdict, it was a tense time for his legal team and they had a “dance party” to relieve their nerves when they were told the jury had concluded their deliberations.

Camille told Hola USA: “When we got a notification that the verdict would be read, we were in a very intense game of Monopoly.

“Despite that, we quickly threw all our money and we had a little dance party to get our wiggles out. Then we received the verdict.

“It was overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and we immediately got him on the phone.”

Despite this, Camille’s day almost ended in disaster as she and fellow lawyer Benjamin Chew got stuck in a lift.

She added: “After we composed ourselves, Ben and I decided we should go outside to make a statement but when we were inside the lift heading down, it broke!

“We thought we would be stuck there but thankfully the boys managed to open the doors and we got out and were able to give the statement. It was a day I’ll never forget.”